Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to join Real Madrid on Saturday, December 28.
As per multiple outlets, he will move to Real Madrid when his contract with Liverpool ends next year.
Sources revealed that the player has informed the club of his decision, which makes it unlikely that Liverpool’s efforts to extend his contract will succeed.
The 26-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since he was six years old has achieved significant success at the club.
Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the top right-backs globally due to his exceptional skills.
Alexander-Arnold, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, is one of three important players whose contracts with Liverpool will expire this summer.
Earlier, the player has expressed his desire to win the Ballon d’Or and become the first full-back to achieve this honour.
There is a belief that, in order to achieve this goal, moving to a prestigious club like Real Madrid would be the best opportunity for him.
He is well-known for his ability to make long passes, deliver accurate crosses, set up goals and take set-pieces effectively.
His next Premier League match for Liverpool will be against West Ham on December 29.