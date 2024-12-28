Sports

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been with Liverpool since he was six years old

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 28, 2024
Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to join Real Madrid on Saturday, December 28.

As per multiple outlets, he will move to Real Madrid when his contract with Liverpool ends next year.

Sources revealed that the player has informed the club of his decision, which makes it unlikely that Liverpool’s efforts to extend his contract will succeed.

The 26-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since he was six years old has achieved significant success at the club.

Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the top right-backs globally due to his exceptional skills.

Alexander-Arnold, along with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, is one of three important players whose contracts with Liverpool will expire this summer.

Earlier, the player has expressed his desire to win the Ballon d’Or and become the first full-back to achieve this honour.

There is a belief that, in order to achieve this goal, moving to a prestigious club like Real Madrid would be the best opportunity for him.

He is well-known for his ability to make long passes, deliver accurate crosses, set up goals and take set-pieces effectively.

His next Premier League match for Liverpool will be against West Ham on December 29.

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan for passenger plane crash in Russian airspace

Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan for passenger plane crash in Russian airspace
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial

King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?

John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid in bold career move
Champion boxer Paul Bamba passes away at 35 after record-breaking year
Champion boxer Paul Bamba passes away at 35 after record-breaking year
Jannik Sinner named ‘favourite’ for Australian Open by former world no. 1
Jannik Sinner named ‘favourite’ for Australian Open by former world no. 1
Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at Rohit Sharma’s surprising move
Virat Kohli mocked as 'clown' by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump
Virat Kohli mocked as 'clown' by Australian media over controversial shoulder bump
Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game
Steph Curry receives shocking blow from Warriors ahead of LA Clippers game
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Welsh Rugby legend Geoff Wheel passes away at 73
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Virat Kohli faces ICC sanction after on-field clash with Australian batsman
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Rafael Nadal reveals post-retirement plans: ‘Going to come back’
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils his ‘most important’ Christmas ritual
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Mohamed Salah becomes brutally honest on Liverpool future amid transfer talk
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Pat Cummins gives expert advice to Sam Konstas for Boxing Day debut
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach
Dan Campbell set to welcome key players back as playoffs approach