‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Drops bombshell about show’s future beyond film

The Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, might not be the end for the beloved BBC series!
During a recent interview with Times Radio, the show’s creator Steven Knight hinted that there may be more to come for the Shelby family and that the movie will not be the final chapter in the Peaky Blinders saga.
While talking, Knight was asked whether there are any more plans in place for Peaky Blinders' beyond the movie.
“Well, it's interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out, and that won't be the end,” he told the outlet.
He further added, “'It won't be the end, let me put it that way. I'm not saying none of it.”
Later in interview, Knight was asked about the release date of Peaky Blinders movie.
“It's a bit too soon for that, but you know, you can sort of work out that it will be about a year,” he replied.
The film adaptation of Peaky Blinders was confirmed in June with Cillian Murphy reprising his iconic role of Tommy Shelby.