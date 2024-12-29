Comedian Eric Morecambe’s hilarious school reports head to auction in January

Comedian Eric Morecambe’s school reports were found in his study at the family home in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.
As per BBC, these reports, which offer insights into his school years, are going to be auctioned in January.
In the school reports comedian Eric was labelled by his teacher as “noisy" and fond of “wasting time.”
The school reports from his former masters at Lancaster Road Junior School and Euston Road Senior School in Morecambe criticized his attendance and described his written work as “poor and untidy.”
A school report from 1936, sent from Lancaster Road was returned with a message written by Eric's mother, Sadie Bartholomew, on the back.
It reads, "I am disgusted with this report and would be obliged if you would make him do more homework as I would see he did it here, S. Bartholomew."
Eric’s senior school report when he was 14 years old and already involved in acting, described him as “A trier, but very untidy in written work.”
One Lancaster Road teacher remarked Eric was "absent for most of his exams".
All the items and belongings from the Morecambe family home will be put up for sale through an auction conducted by Hansons Auctioneers.