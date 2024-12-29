Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ditch Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds for double date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly ditch Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a double date, and went out with new close friends.
On Friday night, December 27, the romantic couple was spotted in New York City with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at BondST Restaurant.
After the It Ends with Us star filed the lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni for harassment, the 14-times Grammy winner did not make any public appearance with her pal.
Taylor, 35, donned an oversized blazer from Stella McCartney, which is approximately for $5,500, for the double date.
To finish off the boss-lady look, the pop star wore Sheertex tights, Medusa-themed platform boots and a mini bag from Versace.
On the other hand, Travis, also 35, looked draper in a brown cardigan over a dark shirt.
He completed the look with brown pants, dark-colored shoes, glasses and a black baseball cap.
Meanwhile, Margaret, 30, went for a burgundy coat and black stockings for the cozy night.
Jack, 40, wore a casual pair of jeans, a yellow top and a black puffer jacket.
Notably, Taylor and Jack Antonoff are longtime friends and collaborators.