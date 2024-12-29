Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa cancel meet-and-greet at eleventh hour amid controversy

Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa has canceled their Virginia meet-and-greet at the last moment amid Dallas meetup controversy.
According the press release from the organizers, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum costars cancelled the meetup eleventh-hour, citing fatigue, health concerns, and negative experiences during previous events.
“The artists have cited fatigue, feeling unwell, negative experiences during previous meet-and-greet events and poor expectations from Virginia event as the reasons for their decision to cancel. Their individual decision to cancel was made in order to prioritize both artist's well-being by their management individually,” the press release reads.
It further added, “The all-female trio of local promoters and sponsors were only informed of the cancellation this morning by Hania Amir and late last night by Fahad Mustafa despite all preparations being finalized and the event ready to go.”
This comes after Hania abruptly walked away from Dallas meet-and-greet last week, leaving the crowd frustrated.
The Ishqiya actress later revealed that one of the organisers misbehaved with her female manager.
“Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage, at this point he came running after us, calling us names. Telling us to get out, called off the security protocols, and verbally assaulted us even more (people had to hold him back)”, she wrote on Instagram stories.
Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa costarred in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.