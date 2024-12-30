Hrithik Roshan plans to celebrate double milestones on 51st birthday

Trending

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be starting his life's 51st chapter next year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Hrithik Roshan will mark 25 years in Bollywood on January 2025.

His debut hit Kaho Naa Payaar Hai was released on January 14, 2000, which made the actor an irreplaceable name in the industry overnight, a status he carries till date.

To celebrate the film that made Hrithik the actor that he is today, dad and filmmaker Rakesh Roshaan and the 50-year-old are planning on re-releasing the film in Indian cinemas, reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The re-released date is set to be on January 10, a date important to him and his fans as the Koi Mil Giya actor will be turning 51.

An inside source sharing deets of the re-released said, “He has a huge following among youngsters, many of whom were too young or were not even born when the film arrived in cinemas back then. This is a golden opportunity for them to see this film in theatres and shake their legs to Ik Pal ka Jeena and other hit tracks of the film in the cinema hall, as is the trend nowadays!”

The source continued, sharing how Roshan family will be having a busy first month as their Netflix documentary The Roshans will be available for streaming on January 17.

It is pertinent to note that the film also marked the debut of Hirthik co-lead Ameesha Patel.

On work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently filming War 2 and is expected to jump right on the set of Krrish 4 in the summer of 2025 for the continuation of the iconic Krrish franchise.

