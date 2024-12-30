Trending

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Ambani Christmas party

Many Bollywood celebrities including Kushi Kapoor, 'Heeramandi' star Sharmin Segal, Vedang Raina graced the party

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Ambani Christmas party
Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Ambani Christmas party

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan rocked the dance floor at Ambani Christmas party.

On the weekend, Indian influencer Orry aka Orhan Awatramani posted a hilarious clip from the star-studded event.

In the viral video, Janhvi, Ananya and Sara can be seen goofing around with other stars.

Kushi Kapoor also posed with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina in one shot.

The Christmas party was hosted at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

This party marks second big event of Ambani’s family after the grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this year.


One frame featured Sharmin Segal aka Heeramandi’s Alamzeb striking a pose with Orry.

A fan commented under the Instagram post, “I love the way Sara and Ananya are vibing after their fire interview on Coffee with Karan.”

Another wrote, “Kapoor sisters know how to style with grace just like their mother, love themm.”

“Janvi’s stylist needs a raise like look at that fire dress,” the third noted.

Arjun Kapoor was also invited at the part. He rocked a casual look with white button down shirt and black pants.

Meanwhile, Vedang looked draper in black shades and grey sweater.

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation

King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87

'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
Hrithik Roshan plans to celebrate double milestones on 51st birthday
Hrithik Roshan plans to celebrate double milestones on 51st birthday
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa and more celebs grace EDIVA magazine cover
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa and more celebs grace EDIVA magazine cover
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa cancel meet-and-greet at eleventh hour amid controversy
Hania Amir, Fahad Mustafa cancel meet-and-greet at eleventh hour amid controversy
Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis
Shah Rukh Khan, family arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate new year with Ambanis
Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday
Kajol writes hilarious wish for Twinkle Khanna’s 59th birthday
Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name
Hiba Bukhari welcomes first baby with Arez Ahmed, reveals name
Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday
Akshay Kumar pays sweet tribute to Twinkle Khanna on her 59th birthday
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
John Abraham to play lead in Rohit Shetty's next film?
Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC
Saba Qamar stuns in thrilling behind-the-scene photos from latest TVC
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif enjoys chilly 'sub zero ocean dip' with husband Vicky Kaushal
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain bring nostalgia at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of her LA Christmas with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie