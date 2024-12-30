Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan attend Ambani Christmas party

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan rocked the dance floor at Ambani Christmas party.
On the weekend, Indian influencer Orry aka Orhan Awatramani posted a hilarious clip from the star-studded event.
In the viral video, Janhvi, Ananya and Sara can be seen goofing around with other stars.
Kushi Kapoor also posed with her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina in one shot.
The Christmas party was hosted at Jamnagar, Gujarat.
This party marks second big event of Ambani’s family after the grand wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this year.
One frame featured Sharmin Segal aka Heeramandi’s Alamzeb striking a pose with Orry.
A fan commented under the Instagram post, “I love the way Sara and Ananya are vibing after their fire interview on Coffee with Karan.”
Another wrote, “Kapoor sisters know how to style with grace just like their mother, love themm.”
“Janvi’s stylist needs a raise like look at that fire dress,” the third noted.
Arjun Kapoor was also invited at the part. He rocked a casual look with white button down shirt and black pants.
Meanwhile, Vedang looked draper in black shades and grey sweater.