Jimmy Carter's death: Biden declares Jan 9 as National Day of Mourning

President Joe Biden mourns the death of former US President Jimmy Carter.
According to BBC, Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, paid tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize winner and announced a National Day of Mourning on January 9, 2025, asking people to visit worship places and "pay homage" to the late 39th president of the country.
The president also ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all public and military sites for the next 30 days.
Notably, these days also include the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump on January 20, 2025.
Moreover, the longest-living president of America, Carter died at the age of 100 years on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his home in Georgia.
He became the president of the US in 1977 and left the office in 1981 at the age of 56.
Jimmy Carter Funeral
As per The Carter Centre, the public observance will be held in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., after a private interment in his hometown, Plains, Georgia.
However, the date and details of the state funeral are not decided yet, but according to the US Army Military District of Washington, the US “conducts state funerals on behalf of all persons who hold, or have held, the office of president, as well as a president-elect and other persons designated by the president.”
The state funeral usually lasts from seven to ten days and has three ceremonies: one in the president’s home state, a second in Washington, DC, and finally ceremonies in the state where he will be buried.