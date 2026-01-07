Sports
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father

Jules Bianchi, Charles Leclerc's godfather, passed away in 2015 after an incident during the Japanese Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc has brought attention to the devastating incident faced by the late Jules Bianchi's family in a new social media post.

On Wednesday, January 7, the Ferrari driver reposted an emotional post by Jules' father, Philippe Bianchi, after they were robbed of several karts.

The father of the late F1 driver shared that nine JB17 Forever karting chassis were stolen, as well as the last kart Jules Bianchi ever raced.

Making a desperate appeal to recover the stolen karts, Philippe penned, "Dear friends, tonight I am addressing my karting family. Last night we were burgled, and the unscrupulous thieves made off with nine JB17 Forever chassis."

"Even worse, they stole Jules' last kart, a KZ 125 ART GP model, as well as my grandsons' mini karts," he added.

Highlighting the sentimental value, Jules' father requested to be informed if anyone sees any JB17 karts.

Jules Bianchi was a promising prospect of Ferrari's Young Driver Programme and made his F1 debut in 2013 with the Marussia team.

In 2014, he scored his and the team's first points when he finished ninth at the Monaco Grand Prix.

During the Japanese Grand Prix in the same year, he was involved in an incident with a trackside vehicle, which left him with severe head trauma.

He was placed into a medically induced coma and remained so for nine months until his death on July 17, 2015.

Bianchi became the first F1 driver to lose their life due to an incident since Ayrton Senna in 1994.

In honour of his son, Philippe created a foundation to help young drivers.

Moreover, Jules, who passed away at the age of 25, shared a close bond with Charles Leclerc, as he acted as his mentor in racing and was his godfather in the racing world.

Notably, Charles often uses tribute helmets, featuring Jules' #17, and publicly remembers him, especially on anniversaries.

