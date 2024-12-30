Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett have been together since 2017 but there’s too little they share with the public.
On Sunday, December 29 the WandaVision actress was spotted with her musician husband Arnett in West Hollywood, California.
The couple gave fans a little peek into their private life as they were seen making a grocery run at the local Trader Joe’s.
For her grocery trip, Elizabeth wore long jacket, pairing it with light pants and a baseball cap, she finished off the look with some shades.
Robbie also kept his fit simple with a red t-shirt and a jacket over that with some light grey pants.
In an appearance earlier this year on Jimmy Kemmel Live, Elizabeth shared her thoughts about returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As her character, Wanda was killed in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she said, “I think I’m dead…I would beg to leave a window open [for a return]. I had so much fun doing these movies,” humorously adding how she will have to find out how to not be dead “cleverly”.
On work front, Elizabeth Olsen is gearing up for her upcoming Warner Bros.’s thriller Panic Carefully with Julia Roberts.