Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life

Hollywood's introvert couple, Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett tied the knots in private setting before COVID

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 30, 2024
Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life
Elizabeth Olsen, husband Robbie Arnett give sneak peek in private life

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett have been together since 2017 but there’s too little they share with the public.

On Sunday, December 29 the WandaVision actress was spotted with her musician husband Arnett in West Hollywood, California.

The couple gave fans a little peek into their private life as they were seen making a grocery run at the local Trader Joe’s.

For her grocery trip, Elizabeth wore long jacket, pairing it with light pants and a baseball cap, she finished off the look with some shades.

Robbie also kept his fit simple with a red t-shirt and a jacket over that with some light grey pants.

Picture credit: Just Jared
Picture credit: Just Jared

In an appearance earlier this year on Jimmy Kemmel Live, Elizabeth shared her thoughts about returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As her character, Wanda was killed in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she said, “I think I’m dead…I would beg to leave a window open [for a return]. I had so much fun doing these movies,” humorously adding how she will have to find out how to not be dead “cleverly”.

On work front, Elizabeth Olsen is gearing up for her upcoming Warner Bros.’s thriller Panic Carefully with Julia Roberts.

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism

Park Sung-hoon breaks silence on uploading explicit image amid criticism
King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation

King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87

'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies

The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
'Alice' star Linda Lavin passes away at 87
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
The 'Wicked' Movie: Casting choices & controversies
'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos
'Hidden Love' actress Zhao Lusi sparks health concern with shocking photos
Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve
Kylie Jenner undergoes huge transformation ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Gal Gadot breaks silence on ‘massive blood clot’ health scare
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Liam Payne's close pal, four others charged over connection with singer's death
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's lawyer ‘exposes’ shocking falsities in Blake Lively lawsuit
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Costner attends Jeff Bezos' dinner after partying with Jennifer Lopez
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Paris Berelc pens emotional birthday letter for herself: ‘Dreams come true’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for romantic second date night: PHOTOS
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen spills ‘most annoying’ part of working with Anderson Cooper
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life
‘Baby Girl’ director reveals Nicole Kidman’s scene happened to her in real life