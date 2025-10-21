Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her marriage with Robbie Arnett

The 'Liberal Arts' star shared that filming the forthcoming romantic comedy 'Eternity' reminded about her spouse

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Elizabeth Olsen is enjoying a happy married life with musician Robbie Arnett, whom she privately tied the knot in 2021.

Speaking to InStyle, the 36‑year‑old actress offered a glimpse into their private life together.

When asked why she kept her wedding private, the Silent House alum replied, “I eloped. You just didn’t know about it,” adding, “I’m not mysterious.”

While describing their married life, the Liberal Arts star stated she is usually fiercely independent but finds their romance “very codependent,” adding, “I adore him.”

The adorable duo enjoys spending downtime binge‑watching shows and added that currently they’re watching The Sopranos, though she joked it “gave me nightmares.”

Furthermore, Olsen shared that filming the forthcoming romantic comedy Eternity reminded about her spouse.

Eternity is slated to release on November 26, 2025, her character Joan must decide between two husbands in the afterlife.

While Olsen and Arnett aren’t the only celebrities to choose to keep her wedding underwraps, she highlighted that their decision simply suited them. They’re enjoying a quiet life together, away from the spotlight.

