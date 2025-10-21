Miley Cyrus opens up about the 'precious' gift Beyoncé once gave her 

Miley Cyrus has revealed that Beyoncé's precious gift helped her in tackling controversial moments in the music industry.
In a conversation with Vogue for its November cover story, the Flowers crooner paid a sweet nod to the Halo hitmaker and opened up about their long-lasting friendship.
Cyrus called Beyoncé, 44, "the best, period" while reflecting on their joint performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Paris.
During the heartfelt interview, the 32-year-old Something Beautiful crooner said that once the Cowboy Carter singer gifted her a magical "bracelet" that she never takes off.
"She gave me a bracelet that I never take off, and trust me, I know how to use it when I need to. If someone tells me I was wrong or did this or that wrong, I say, 'Well, you know what, it doesn't matter. Beyoncé gave me this bracelet, look!" the Grammy-winning musician told the outlet.
It is important to note that Miley Cyrus has not praised her close pal for the first time. However, she has revealed in an old interview with SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio about their close bond.
"I think that she deserves to kind of have this queen essence surrounding her constantly, just because I do think it's so fluid between both of her worlds and between the persona and personality; it's always been really well integrated," the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker added.
For the unversed, Miley Cyrus collaborated with Beyoncé on her superhit music album, Cowboy Carter, with the popular song, II Most Wanted, which she released in 2024.