Entertainment

Tessa Thompson takes big risk for challenging role in upcoming film 'Hedda'

The 'Creed' actress's highly-awaited movie, 'Hedda' will premiere in theatres in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Tessa Thompson takes big risk for challenging role in upcoming film Hedda
Tessa Thompson takes big risk for challenging role in upcoming film 'Hedda' 

Tessa Thompson has taken a big risk for her challenging role in her upcoming movie, Hedda.

The popular American actress, who turned 42 on October 3, 2025, has received heartfelt remarks from the movie's art director, Cara Brower, for her remarkable performance in the highly anticipated film. 

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Brower said, "When I first read Nia’s Hedda script, I thought, ‘Wow, this is a really terrible person."

"But then, when I saw Tessa as Hedda, she brought something very mischievous to the table. She’s the life of the party and so magnetic you can’t take your eyes off her," the production designer added.

She further talked about how Thompson transformed a 10th-century country house to reflect the raging range of Hedda’s flamboyant meltdown. 

To reanimate playwright Henrik Ibsen's famously unhappy heroine Hedda Gabler, writer-director Nia DaCosta cast her longtime muse Tessa Thompson as the star of Hedda.

In addition to Tessa Thompson, the movie also starred Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman and Nicholas Pinnock in the leading roles.   

Hedda is slated to be released across theatres on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Gigi and Bella stun in sage green dresses at sister Alana Hadid's wedding

Gigi and Bella stun in sage green dresses at sister Alana Hadid's wedding
The supermodels were the dazzling bridesmaids at their half-sister, Alana Hadid's, wedding with Ross Williams

Miley Cyrus opens up about the 'precious' gift Beyoncé once gave her

Miley Cyrus opens up about the 'precious' gift Beyoncé once gave her
The 'Flowers' crooner last collaborated in Beyoncé's musical collection, 'Cowboy Carter' last year

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple shows off her singing skills

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple shows off her singing skills
The Coldplay frontman and the Goop founder share two children together, Apple Martin, 21, Moses Martin, 19

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her marriage with Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her marriage with Robbie Arnett
The 'Liberal Arts' star shared that filming the forthcoming romantic comedy 'Eternity' reminded about her spouse

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release
The MCU star's new film, 'Eternity', will be released in theatres on Thanksgiving

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap
'The Kardashians' star drops heartfelt birthday snaps for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram

Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60

Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60
The Ecuadorian icon, who rose to international fame due to her immense talent, has died at the age of 60

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post

Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman
The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress turns head at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards ceremony in New York City

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission
The One Direction former member opened up about a celebrity he still can't forgive following Liam Payne's passing

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast
'Prison Break' was initially premiered on Fox in 2005