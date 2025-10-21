Tessa Thompson takes big risk for challenging role in upcoming film 'Hedda' 

Tessa Thompson has taken a big risk for her challenging role in her upcoming movie, Hedda.
The popular American actress, who turned 42 on October 3, 2025, has received heartfelt remarks from the movie's art director, Cara Brower, for her remarkable performance in the highly anticipated film.
In a conversation with Us Weekly, Brower said, "When I first read Nia’s Hedda script, I thought, ‘Wow, this is a really terrible person."
"But then, when I saw Tessa as Hedda, she brought something very mischievous to the table. She’s the life of the party and so magnetic you can’t take your eyes off her," the production designer added.
She further talked about how Thompson transformed a 10th-century country house to reflect the raging range of Hedda’s flamboyant meltdown.
To reanimate playwright Henrik Ibsen's famously unhappy heroine Hedda Gabler, writer-director Nia DaCosta cast her longtime muse Tessa Thompson as the star of Hedda.
In addition to Tessa Thompson, the movie also starred Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Tom Bateman and Nicholas Pinnock in the leading roles.
Hedda is slated to be released across theatres on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.