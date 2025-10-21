Entertainment

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple shows off her singing skills

The Coldplay frontman and the Goop founder share two children together, Apple Martin, 21, Moses Martin, 19

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin has been making headlines for following her dad's footsteps.

The 21-year-old was recently spotted performing at Cannery Hall in Nashville alongside musical duo Jade Street.

Martin, the Coldplay frontman was also in the audience as his daughter made her singing debut; however, he reportedly told fans to not focus on him as he wanted all the spotlight on Apple.

For her stage appearance, the Vanderbilt University student was dressed in a cropped white tank and a black skirt.

The duo also shared a post on Instagram of her singing on their upcoming track, Satellites, set to be released on October 28.


Apple has been credited as a co-songwriter on the Coldplay track Let Somebody Go from their 2021 album Music of the Spheres.

Moreover, she is Gwyneth and Chris' eldest child, as the former couple, who parted ways in 2014 after over a decade of marriage, are also the parents of 19-year-old son Moses.

In recent months, Apple has stepped foot in the entertainment industry with some modelling projects, from her first major fashion deal with Self-Portrait to her campaign with her mom for GapStudio.

