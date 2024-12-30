Royal

King Charles reminisces late Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation

The British monarch recalled his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation ceremony held in 1953

  December 30, 2024

King Charles is flashing back to his late mother’s coronation!

On Monday, December 30, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared a sweet video in which the 76-year-old British King can be seen interacting with a group of women who attended the Great Britain’s former queen’s coronation that took place in 1953.

“The King recalls a special childhood memory ahead of his mother’s Coronation in 1953…” read the post’s caption.

In the video, the women can be seen interacting with the King flashing back to the coronation ceremony and revealing how much they “admired” late Queen Elizabeth and how she was such an “inspiration to follow.”

While speaking to them, King Charles recalled the time and stated, “But I remember it all so well then because I remember my sister and I at bath time in the evening, my mother used to come up, but I’m wearing a crown to practice.”

He continued, “Because you have to get used to how heavy it is. I’ve never forgotten, I can still remember it vividly.”

King Charles’ interaction and chat is a part of a new documentary, Coronation Girls, that aired in Canada this Christmas.

Coronation Girls, a new documentary which aired this Christmas in Canada, follows a group of 50 Canadian women who attended the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation as 17-year-olds,” the caption detailed.

Notable, late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London.

