Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton prepare kids for monarchy?

Princess Kate and Prince William's 'generous act' wins heart

  • by Web Desk
  • December 30, 2024


Prince William and Kate Middleton had reportedly decided to prepare their kids for future monarchy.

The Prince of Wales is first in line to the British throne if King Charles passes away.

As royal family received terrible news earlier this year — the monarch and the Princess of Wales got diagnosed with cancer, the royal couple had seemingly decided to take adequate steps to prepare their kids for future.

William and Kate share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George of Wales is second in line to the British throne after his father.

A royal expert Jennie Bond discussed the reason behind public appearances of the young royals during a chat with GB News.

She said, "It can't be easy for young people to face cameras, crowds and scrutiny, and the natural instinct of parents is to protect their children from too much attention.”

Jennie added, “But we saw them at Trooping the Colour and, of course, in the very personal video released by Catherine to mark the end of her chemotherapy, plus the carol service and Christmas walkabout. And they seem to change as every month goes by.”

Princess Kate and William celebrated Christmas this year with their kids and rest of the royals.

