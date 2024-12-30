A new generation set to make its debut THIS New Year

New year, new generation!
The coming year will bring many new developments, and along with those changes, a new generation will also emerge.
The newest group of people, Generation Beta will start being born on January 1.
As per Mint, the concept of generation labels, including Generation Beta was introduced by social researcher Mark McCrindle.
The name Generation Beta follows a tradition that started with Generation Alpha, using the Greek word to represent a new chapter in human history, as per Mint.
As per Mark, Generation Beta (2025-2039) will grow in a future shaped by rapid developments in artificial intelligence and major global challenges.
He said in a blog post, “While Generation Alpha has experienced the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life, education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment.”
This new generation will likely live longer due to improvements in healthcare and technology.
Many children are expected to live into the 22nd century, possibly having longer lifespans than earlier generations.
This generation, which includes children born between 2025 and 2039, is expected to account for 16% of the global population by 2035.
Generation Beta comes after Generation Alpha (born from 2010 to 2024), which followed Generation Z (born from 1996 to 2010), and the millennials (born from 1981 to 1996).