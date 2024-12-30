ICC names top contenders for Men’s, Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award

Sports

  by Web Desk
  December 30, 2024
ICC unveiled a list of nominations for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award on Monday, December 30.

As per BBC Sports, former England captain Joe Root and batter Harry Brook, Australian batter Travis Head, Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been selected as candidates for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award.

This year has been exceptional for Root, a key player for England’s cricket team.

He scored more than 1,000 runs in Test cricket for the fifth time in his career. His impressive consistency, which included scoring six centuries, made him one of the best batters globally.

Bumrah made an outstanding return to cricket this year, excelling as a bowler and a leader in all formats.

His exceptional bowling helped India achieve significant success particularly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where India remained unbeaten.

Travis had a standout year, known for his attacking and energetic batting style. In T20 internationals, he played a crucial role in Australia’s performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and finished as one of the highest run-scorers in the tournament.

Australia's Annabel Sutherland, New Zealand's Melie Kerr, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu have been shortlisted as candidates for the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

