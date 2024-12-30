Here's what inside Sophie, Prince Edward's jaw-dropping £30m mansion

Royal

The mansion was given to Sophie and Prince Edward by Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate their wedding

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 30, 2024
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's family home, Bagshot Park in Surrey, is may not be a royal palace but is a far from modest.

The Grade II-listed mansion, which worth around £30m, was given to Sophie and Prince Edward by Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate their 1999 wedding.

“It’s got 120 rooms, a private lake and stables, and there are 51 acres of land. Edward and Sophie have renewed the lease from the Crown Estate for another 150 years, so it’s obviously their forever home,” a royal biographer Ingrid Seward told OK!.

The property, which is located 11 miles south of Windsor, was built in 1879 for Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn, the third son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The mansion has been inhabited by several royals, including the Duke of Clarence, King William IV and King George III's nephew.

Sophie and Edward oversaw major renovations to the property after they moved in.

“Their beautiful conservatory at the back overlooks acres of lawns. Inside the house there’s also a marble fireplace, panelled walls, and ornate carvings and ceilings. The rooms are huge but because it’s all very Victorian, some of it looks a bit gloomy. If it hadn’t been a listed building, they might have ripped out a lot of the dark panelling,” Ingrid shared.

Unlike other royal residences, such as Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Sandringham, Bagshot Park is never open to the public.

However, in 2021, we got a rare glimpse inside the mansion when Sophie invited BBC news presenter Naga Munchetty for an interview.

