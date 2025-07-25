Prince Andrew’s anxiety ‘grows’ as Jeffery Epstein’s case takes fresh turn 

Prince Andrew has seemingly been under pressure as his long-running Jeffrey Epstein case took a new direction.
Earlier this month, both the US Department of Justice and the FBI declared that the convicted sex offender, who allegedly had close ties with the Duke of York, did not keep a list of his clients that might have exposed the royal member.
For those unaware, Epstein took his own life in a New York jail cell in 2019. Years after his death, the court shared in 2024 that they had been preparing to release the names of deceased offenders’ clients who were linked with him.
According to a report by Daily Mail, an insider has recently revealed that Andrew’s happiness lived for a short term as now the 47th President of the USA, Donald Trump, wants to revisit the investigations of the late sex offender.
"But, with Trump's second thoughts about releasing documents, Andrew's anxiety continues," the tipster added.
Despite Donald Trump's new twist in the case, King Charles reportedly stood beside his younger brother as Andrew was reminded by His Majesty that his position within the Royal Family remains unchanged.
According to the source, Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband is still on the guest list for a Balmoral holiday as the 76-year-old monarch returns to Scotland for his summer break.
It is important to note that Epstein's case emerged after Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 due to his infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
Following his bombshell revelations in 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of all military titles and royal patronages.