Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar opens up on life after his death: ‘Everyday struggle’

Irrfan Khan’s wife is still morning over his death!
During an interview with Times Entertainment, the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar opened up about her life after actor’s death.
“So, there are two different things that I am doing. But I’ve been through a lot mentally and emotionally. I didn’t imagine it would take so much time to recover from his loss. It’s been four and a half years since he was gone, but I haven’t been able to come back with the zest I had before,” she told the outlet.
The Madaari producer went on to share, “I didn’t write anything for three years because I just didn’t have the mental space for it. The world kind of did a 360-degree turn and I was completely shattered after Irrfan’s passing. It was very, very difficult for me because it’s not just about losing a husband; it’s about losing a partner of 34 years.”
“And it’s an everyday struggle, and I’m just trying to overcome it. My relationship with Irrfan was that we shared a lot, and it was more of a friend zone. So that’s very difficult to suddenly not have that connection. Suddenly him not being there - a 35-year-old friend is just not there, who lived with you 24x7. It’s tough,” she added.
Irrfan Khan died in 2020 due to health complications, leaving behind his wife and sons Babil and Ayaan, to carry on his legacy.