Glamorgan fires head coach Grant Bradburn over misconduct charges

Grant Bradburn was hired as the head coach of Glamorgan in January, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
Glamorgan has fired its head coach, Grant Bradburn, due to a recent accusation of misconduct.

As per BBC, the charge was brought against Bradburn by an independent cricket regulator.

The club took action by reporting Grant Bradburn to an independent body after receiving complaints about his inappropriate behaviour.

The club believes that the process of dealing with the case has been handled in an honest and unbiased manner.

Glamorgan say they have a "zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory behaviour of any kind.”

After conducting their own internal investigation, Glamorgan concluded that Grant Bradburn could no longer stay in his position as head coach because the situation made it impossible for him to continue.

Chairperson Mark Rhydderch-Roberts said, "At Glamorgan we put the well-being of our people first and are providing support for those affected.”

He added, “We're incredibly proud of our track record in terms of making sure everyone who is involved with the club feel they are respected, belong and are treated fairly."

Bradburn was hired as the head coach of Glamorgan this year in January for a three-year contract.

He took over the role from Matthew Maynard and Mark Alleyne, who was in charge of the limited-over teams.

