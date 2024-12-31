Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's beau Timothée Chalamet becomes ‘part of’ Kardashian family

Timothée Chalamet gives 'sweet' and 'thoughtful' gifts to girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her kids

  • December 31, 2024
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are having time of their life with each other.

During the holiday season, the lovebirds reportedly celebrated Christmas celebration “together” before the makeup mogul spend it with her Kardashian family.

On Monday night, a source gave surprising details about their relationship to PEOPLE.

Timothée, 29, and Kylie, 27, “had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family. It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.'”

The insider continued, “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

Moreover, even though the Kylie Cosmetic founder and the Dune star celebrated the big holiday early but Timothée still managed to surprise her.

As per TMZ report, “Timothée not only got Kylie gifts, but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful. Kylie and Timothée are both going to be with their families for Christmas, but they’re going to stay connected despite being apart.”

The romantic couple first met in January 2023 and they later started dating in April 17, 2023.

