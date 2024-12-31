Liam Payne’s family reacts as five suspects face charges in singer's death case

Liam Payne's devastated family members finally taken a sigh of relief after five suspects faced charges over connection with late singer's mysterious death.
As reported by The Sun, an insider revealed that Liam's parents finally feel that justice is possible after spending their first Christmas without him.
"It's been a very difficult Christmas for them, but now they just want justice for their son," the source revealed.
"Finally, after a horrific couple of months, there is a feeling that this could be possible," they added.
These revelations came after an Argentinian judge, Lauren Bruniard, decided to move forward with the verdict of charging five suspects, with two of them being held in custody.
According to a statement released by the Laura already took the decision to proceed to the next stage on December 27, 2024.
Among the suspects is a waiter from the hotel, Braian Nahuel Paiz, who is allegedly accused of selling drugs to Liam on two separate occasions.
Besides the waiter, hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, receptionist, Esteban Grassi, and Liam's close pal, Roger Nores, have also been charged.
For the unversed, Liam passed away on October 16, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires.