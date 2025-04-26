Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' sweet exchange before Time100 speech REVEALED

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made sweet exchange of words at the Time100 gala

Before Blake Lively took the stage at the prestigious Time100 gala, all eyes were on her and husband Ryan Reynolds, who shared a brief yet sweet exchange.

A lip reader has now revealed what the couple said to each other in the moments leading up to the Gossip Girl star’s speech.

Expert Nicola Hickling, who is the founder of LipReader.co.uk, told DailyMail.com that Reynolds said to his wife, “I should be there, I need to shine right now.”

The Deadpool and Wolverine star then reportedly said, “You need to understand what I am saying to you right now.”

Blake was then pictured placing a hand on Ryan's cheek and said “kiss me one more time.”

Body language expert Judi James also noted to the outlet that the couple’s behavior at the Time100 event suggested underlying tension and subtle shifts in control.

“Blake quite happily lets us know via her pointing and shrugging that she's openly keen to get her reluctant-looking husband to pose solo,” James noted.

Blake Lively speech:

Notably, during her speech Blake also expressed gratitude to “every man, including my sweet husband [Ryan], who are kind and good when no one is watching.”

Ryan and Blake started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. 

They are now parents to four children: James,10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2.

