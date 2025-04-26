Martha Stewart expresses curiosity about Meghan Markle’s Netflix show

Martha Stewart was questioned about the Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan'

Martha Stewart is keeping an open mind when it comes to Meghan Markle’s Netflix project.

During the promotion of her new NBC cooking competition show, Yes, Chef!, Stewart was questioned about Meghan's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the American retail business woman asked, “Has it started?”

Admitting she was "curious" for the show, Stewart added, “I’ll watch an episode and see how she does."

Her co-host, Chef José Andrés also expressed love for Meghan, saying, “I love Meghan, that she puts herself out there.”

"[She was] not trying to take attention or anything to herself, on the contrary, but it was great that she was there, like many others, front and center," he recalled.

Andrés added, "One more Angeleno next to people that needed hope and empathy.”

With Love, Meghan:

To note, Meghan Markle’s Netflix acclaimed a spot if tenth on Netflix's global Top 10 Shows Overview list one week after its release.

As per the streaming website, the premiere season, which was released on March 4, garnered 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched in the first week alone.

With Love, Meghan ranked seventh on Netflix's Top 10 Shows chart in the United Kingdom and tenth on the platform’s Top 10 list in the United States.

The season has already been filmed and will be released on Netflix this fall.

