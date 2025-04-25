Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash

Justin Bieber has released a surprising statement about wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber after receiving backlash.
After making joint appearance with the Rhode founder at Coachella, the That Should Be Me singer received hatred for smoking near his brother.
Justin confessed that his act was “embarrassing” in the new statement, however, moving further he wants “nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son.”
On April 25, the Baby crooner took to Instagram to address the controversy.
The message read, “Everyone telling me to move from La. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed? How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness?”
He added, “I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood. It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son, I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone. And be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY.”
Justin Bieber addresses Hailey Bieber marriage:
In another Instagram post, Justin Bieber also got candid about the rumours surrounding his marriage with Hailey Bieber.
He explained, "Honestly, if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy.”
Over the past few months, tabloids have been suggesting that the couple is on the brink of divorce.
Notably, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber share a son, Jack Blues Bieber.