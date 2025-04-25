Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds turned heads on the TIME100 red carpet, radiating love and admiration as they posed together.
As per US Weekly, on Thursday, the Green Lantern co-stars served looks while stepping out on red carpet after Lively being recognized as one of the magazine’s most influential people of 2025 at New York City’s The Jazz at Lincoln Center.
The Gossip Girl star wore a flowing, off-the-shoulder crimson gown as she walked the red carpet with Reynolds.
Lively and Reynolds looked happy in love as they playfully laughed together and cozied up while posing for the cameras.
The It Ends With Us starlet styled her blonde hair in waves and accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz emerald earrings, jade rings and emerald cuffs.
On the other hand, Reynolds suited up in a classic tuxedo for the big night out.
Lively’s mother Elaine, 77, also marked the attendance at the event to support Blake Lively.
She exuded elegance in a black dress and opted to style her own blonde locks in loose waves just like her famous daughter.
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama:
To note, Blake Lively and her husband Justin Baldoni marked the attendance while currently embroiled in ongoing legal drama with It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
The Another Simple Favour star filled a lawsuit against Baldoni over the sexual harassment and smear campaign after shooting the film.
Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a counter $400 million case against his co-actress, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, for alleged defamation and extortion.
Notably, their upcoming trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.