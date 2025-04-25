Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love

'Achy Breaky Heart' revealed that a heartfelt text from the actress came at a time when he was feeling 'knocked down'

Billy Ray Cyrus is opening up about the unexpected spark that led to his blossoming romance with Elizabeth Hurley.

The Achy Breaky Heart revealed that a heartfelt text from the actress came at a time when he was feeling "knocked down" amid his divorce from Firerose.

As per PEOPLE, Billy Ray disclosed, text from the mysterious sender read, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

He told Apple Music Country’s The Ty Bentli Show, in an excerpt obtained by People Thursday, that he responded to Hurley, “Who is this?’ “

Following, Hurley disclosed her identity, she mentioned, “Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh.”

The Busy Man singer also said, “We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there,” continued, recalling, “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley romance:

For the unversed, Cyrus and Hurley had worked together on a movie called Christmas in Paradise in 2022.

On Easter Sunday, the couple announced their romance via Instagram with a joint social media post of him wearing bunny ears and kissing her on the cheek.

