Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours

Joe Jonas made a surprising move amid ex-wife Sophie Turner’s breakup rumours.

The Jonas Brothers member finalised divorced with Sophie in September 2024. The pair agreed to shared custody of their daughters.

Recently, the Game of Thrones star sparked breakup rumours with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson by unfollowing him on Instagram.

A day after the breakup rumours started, Joe released his latest solo song, Heart By Heart, from new album Music for People Who Believe in Love.

He reflected on the experience of composing the track during a chat with PEOPLE, "[That's] a lot of life. It feels like a whole different... I can't really relate the two albums together. But it's exciting that this new journey has its own legs, so I'm grateful."

Joe added, "The reason the solo [chapter] started was because the song I was writing, it's called 'Only Love,' and I wrote it with Alexander 23, Lush, Justin Tranter, and this guy Beau. We were writing for a camp for the [Jonas] Brothers."

The American singer also revealed that originally Heart By Heart was planned to release in October 2024.

Joe Jonas’ upcoming solo album release date:

Joe Jonas’ upcoming solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love will feature 13 songs.

The highly-anticipated album is set to release on May 23, 2025.

