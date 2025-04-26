Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck fondly recalls the time he worked alongside Kevin Costner and his best friend Matt Damon on the iconic film Field of Dreams.
While conversing at the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Gone Girl star responded to the Yellowstone star’s claims of meeting the besties Affleck and Damon while filming the movie.
Affleck said, "Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us, because we were not memorable.”
He went on to say, "We were, like, just annoying — you know what I mean? — and there were a lot of people there. It's sweet of him to say that, but I'm pretty sure he remembers, like, the actors with lines."
The Good Will Hunting star said of himself and Damon, 54, "We were, you know, serious actors from a very young age, and so, we got to know the local casting person in Boston, who would cast when a movie came to town. “
Affleck revealed, “Like Field of Dreams, you know, they needed extras, and so we would go do extra work, because we wanted to be actors."
He mentioned that they were both awed seeing Costner.
“It was, like, seeing, you know, God. Him and James Earl Jones," Affleck said of Costner's costar in the film.
Notably, the star studded cast also include Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffmann, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster.
Field of Dreams
Field of Dreams marked the first time Affleck and Damon appeared in a film together, and they've teamed up for 13 more projects since — including their Oscar-winning breakthrough Good Will Hunting in 1997, as well as more recent collaborations like The Last Duel, Air, and their upcoming film Animals.