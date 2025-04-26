Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon

'Gone Girl star' responded to the 'Yellowstone' star’s claims of meeting Affleck and Damon while filming the movie

Ben Affleck recalls Field of Dreams moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck fondly recalls the time he worked alongside Kevin Costner and his best friend Matt Damon on the iconic film Field of Dreams.

While conversing at the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Gone Girl star responded to the Yellowstone star’s claims of meeting the besties Affleck and Damon while filming the movie.

Affleck said, "Kevin is being kind saying he remembers us, because we were not memorable.”

He went on to say, "We were, like, just annoying — you know what I mean? — and there were a lot of people there. It's sweet of him to say that, but I'm pretty sure he remembers, like, the actors with lines."

The Good Will Hunting star said of himself and Damon, 54, "We were, you know, serious actors from a very young age, and so, we got to know the local casting person in Boston, who would cast when a movie came to town. “

Affleck revealed, “Like Field of Dreams, you know, they needed extras, and so we would go do extra work, because we wanted to be actors."

He mentioned that they were both awed seeing Costner. 

“It was, like, seeing, you know, God. Him and James Earl Jones," Affleck said of Costner's costar in the film.

Notably, the star studded cast also include Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffmann, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster.

Field of Dreams

Field of Dreams marked the first time Affleck and Damon appeared in a film together, and they've teamed up for 13 more projects since — including their Oscar-winning breakthrough Good Will Hunting in 1997, as well as more recent collaborations like The Last Duel, Air, and their upcoming film Animals.

Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours

Joe Jonas makes delightful move amid ex Sophie Turner breakup rumours
Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck recalls 'Field of Dreams' moment with Kevin Costner, Matt Damon
Prince Harry places King Charles in ‘difficult position’ ahead of big event

Prince Harry places King Charles in ‘difficult position’ ahead of big event
YouTube tests AI Overviews in search results with video carousel format

YouTube tests AI Overviews in search results with video carousel format
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Carol Burnett joins ‘Hacks’ season 4 for emotional scene with Jean Smart
Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63
Horror film 'Final Girl' star Lar Park Lincoln passes away at 63
Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love
Billy Ray Cyrus credits Elizabeth Hurley's text for reigniting his faith in love
Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash
Justin Bieber issues major statement about Hailey, Jack after backlash
Hailey Bieber honours 'supportive' husband Justin in emotional speech
Hailey Bieber honours 'supportive' husband Justin in emotional speech
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone
Dylan Meyer drops intimate wedding photos with Kristen Stewart
Dylan Meyer drops intimate wedding photos with Kristen Stewart
Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala
Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside
Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78
Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78