Kanye West drags Paris Hilton into ongoing online feud with Kim Kardashian  

Kanye West allegedly expressed a bizarre wish for Paris Hilton amid the online feud with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
During the Twitch livestream on Friday, April 25, the Donda hitmaker made a series of shocking confessions about The Simple Life actress while throwing direct shade at his former partner.
In the since-deleted livestream video, Kanye allegedly shared that Kim was once employed by Paris as she was a hotel heiress at the time.
Moreover, the father-of-four disclosed his weird wish about the socialite, saying, "I should’ve had babies with Paris Hilton over Kim Kardashian!"
"Kim was Paris Hilton’s assistant. Could you imagine if I had kids with Paris Hilton? How many hotels I would have right now?" Ye cheekily stated.
The Yeezy founder had previously been making headlines for his controversial series of rants on his X account, has now grabbed attention of netizens by making shocking claims about Kim.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West feud
For those unaware, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been feuding since couple of months, over the custody of their children, due to the Grammy-winning artist’s second marriage with his wife, Bianca Censori.
According to media reports, the SKIMS founder is uncomfortable sending kids to Kanye's house, as she wants to keep her children away from his model wife.
The globally known musician shares his four kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, with his ex-wife.
Since the former couple parted ways in 2022, they are co-parenting their four kids.
As of now, neither Paris Hilton nor Kim has issued any public statement over Kanye's other headline-grabbing social media move.