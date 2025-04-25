Hailey Bieber honours 'supportive' husband Justin in emotional speech

Hailey Bieber pays tribute to husband Justin Bieber after winning Beauty Innovator Award


Hailey Bieber has paid a special tribute to her husband, Justin Bieber, as she accepted an esteemed award.

On Thursday, April 24,the Rhode Skin founder, 28, won the Beauty Innovator of the Year award at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

A renowned celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin presented the award to the fashion mogul.

Jen praised Hailey before calling her onstage, “Hailey, I am so proud of you. You’re a boss. You are a style icon and a skincare guru. Your success is not just limited to your career. You are the most loving wife, daughter, sister, friend and mom to the cutest little boy I’ve ever seen – except for my son,”

Hailey came on stage wearing a gorgeous strapless blue velvet gown, featuring a thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned legs.

While accepting the award, she said, “I want to thank our incredible customers and supporters. Without you, the community we have built at Rhode does not exist. I want to thank my friends for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders. I want to thank Jen for presenting me with this award. I’ve learned so, so much from her.”

Hailey praised Justin as she concluded the speech, “Lastly, I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you.”

Hailey Bieber health battle:

Hailey Bieber made a shocking confession about her health scare earlier this week.

In a social media post, Justin’s wife revealed that she has been diagnosed with “2 ovarian cysts.”

Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service

Duchess Sophie pays tribute to daughter Lady Louise at Abbey service
Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player

Tom Brady’s QB rankings stir controversy after skipping 'top' player

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone

Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds serve couple goals at TIME100 red carpet
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone
Demi Moore reflects on her iconic long hair after major milestone
Dylan Meyer drops intimate wedding photos with Kristen Stewart
Dylan Meyer drops intimate wedding photos with Kristen Stewart
Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala
Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside
Katy Perry drops unseen photos from The Lifetimes Tour: Pics inside
Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
Hailey Bieber drops jaws in dazzling blue dress at 9th Annual Fashion LA Awards
Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78
Lulu Roman, beloved ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian, dies at 78
‘Godfather’ actor Al Pacino makes feelings clear on becoming dad again at 83
‘Godfather’ actor Al Pacino makes feelings clear on becoming dad again at 83
Camila Cabello takes humourous jab at Katy Perry over space trip drama
Camila Cabello takes humourous jab at Katy Perry over space trip drama
Benny Blanco curates romantic prom date for fiancée Selena Gomez: Watch
Benny Blanco curates romantic prom date for fiancée Selena Gomez: Watch
Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video
Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video
Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner
Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner