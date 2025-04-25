Hailey Bieber honours 'supportive' husband Justin in emotional speech

Hailey Bieber has paid a special tribute to her husband, Justin Bieber, as she accepted an esteemed award.
On Thursday, April 24,the Rhode Skin founder, 28, won the Beauty Innovator of the Year award at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
A renowned celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin presented the award to the fashion mogul.
Jen praised Hailey before calling her onstage, “Hailey, I am so proud of you. You’re a boss. You are a style icon and a skincare guru. Your success is not just limited to your career. You are the most loving wife, daughter, sister, friend and mom to the cutest little boy I’ve ever seen – except for my son,”
Hailey came on stage wearing a gorgeous strapless blue velvet gown, featuring a thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned legs.
While accepting the award, she said, “I want to thank our incredible customers and supporters. Without you, the community we have built at Rhode does not exist. I want to thank my friends for being the best test subjects and biggest cheerleaders. I want to thank Jen for presenting me with this award. I’ve learned so, so much from her.”
Hailey praised Justin as she concluded the speech, “Lastly, I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you.”
Hailey Bieber health battle:
Hailey Bieber made a shocking confession about her health scare earlier this week.
In a social media post, Justin’s wife revealed that she has been diagnosed with “2 ovarian cysts.”