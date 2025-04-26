'Barbie' star Emma Mackey to reunite with Greta Gerwig for 'Narnia'

British actress Emma Mackey has bagged the role of White Witch in Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' adaptation

The Sex Education actress has secured the role of White Witch, the primary antagonist, who was played by Tilda Swinton in 2005's The Chronicle of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

About White Witch

White Witch, whose real name is Jadis, is known for causing endless winter in Narnia, a land where Christmas never arrives and for turning her enemies into statues.

Emma will have the honour of joining Meryl Streep, who is currently in talks to play Aslan, the taking lion, who guides the children in the magical world.

Greta Gerwig and 'Narnia'

Greta has been working on the script and is directing the film, which will feature story-line from the sixth novel of the series, The Magician's Nephew.

Narnia is currently slated to feature in IMAX for two weeks on 2026's Thanksgiving Day before it makes its Netflix debut during Christmas.

In 2018, Netflix announced that they are planning to bring back films and series based on C.S. Lewis beloved fantasy series.

Following the success of Little Women and Lady Bird, Greta joined the project in 2020.

Emma Mackey's upcoming projects

Emma will next be seen alongside Glen Powell, and Jenna Ortega, in J.J. Abrams untitled fantasy film.

Along with that she is also playing titular role in James L. Brooks' comedy Ella McCay, which will be released in theatres on December 12, 2025.

