Travis Kelce looks nervous on recent date with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce is not very confident while dating his ladylove Taylor Swift as he is under pressure to propose to her.
As per Dailymail.com, the Kansas City tight end and the Lover singer appeared in a lovey dovey mood as they stepped out in Manhattan on Saturday night.
Judi James commented on Swift and Kelce’s recent outing, stating that the NFL star “show some signs of awkwardness or anxiety,” as he's facing pressure from his family to ask Swift to marry him.
“His hand clasp with Taylor shows his hand firmly on top and their fingers meshed, showing closeness, but his free hand seems to touch his stomach and move about in a way that suggests he feels under pressure,” she explained.
The body expert added, “His teeth looked clenched and his head is bowed at times, which is an unusual attempt to hide from the press from a guy who normally loves the attention.”
She continued, “Taylor looks confident and sociable here, but Travis seems to be in a contradictory state. So, the question is, why the apparent anxiety?”
James noted, “If he is on the brink of proposing these symptoms would fit but they could also occur from a man who's avoiding commitment while under pressure to propose.”
She mentioned that Kelce “upped his game in terms of the kind of gentlemanly rituals.”
“The past few days he seems to be hopping round Taylor again, using touching and steering rituals to suggest he wants to treat her like a princess,” she said.
To note, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift taking their romance towards marriage as they have been together since September 2023.