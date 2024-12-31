Zara Tindall husband Mike shares exciting update before Australia trip

Mike Tindall has made his first Instagram post as he set to travel the Australia with his wife, Zara Tindall.
Zara and Mike are soon to travel Australia's Gold Coast in early January for the prestigious Magic Millions event after they spent the festive holidays with Royal Family.
The royal couple is set to visit Australia for a 10-day equestrian carnival on the Gold Coast, which features polo, showjumping and beach racing events.
Magic Millions and Mike Tindall shared a joint Instagram post on December 29, announcing the arrival.
They wrote in a caption, “We can't wait to welcome our favourite UK couple back to the Gold Coast in a few days! Join Zara and Mike Tindall at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping, as Zara takes to the Polo field for team @thestargoldcoast and Mike provides insightful and humorous commentary from the sidelines.”
On this trip, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall will leave their children in the UK as school resumes in January.
To note this exciting update came after the couple spent Christmas Day at Sandringham with King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.