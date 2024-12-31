Royal

Zara Tindall husband Mike shares exciting update before Australia trip

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are soon to travel Australia's Gold Coast in early January

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 31, 2024
Zara Tindall husband Mike shares exciting update before Australia trip
Zara Tindall husband Mike shares exciting update before Australia trip

Mike Tindall has made his first Instagram post as he set to travel the Australia with his wife, Zara Tindall.

Zara and Mike are soon to travel Australia's Gold Coast in early January for the prestigious Magic Millions event after they spent the festive holidays with Royal Family.

The royal couple is set to visit Australia for a 10-day equestrian carnival on the Gold Coast, which features polo, showjumping and beach racing events.

Magic Millions and Mike Tindall shared a joint Instagram post on December 29, announcing the arrival.

They wrote in a caption, “We can't wait to welcome our favourite UK couple back to the Gold Coast in a few days! Join Zara and Mike Tindall at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo & Showjumping, as Zara takes to the Polo field for team @thestargoldcoast and Mike provides insightful and humorous commentary from the sidelines.”

On this trip, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall will leave their children in the UK as school resumes in January.

To note this exciting update came after the couple spent Christmas Day at Sandringham with King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

Ed Sheeran reflects on ‘wonderful’ 2024, rings in 2025

Ed Sheeran reflects on ‘wonderful’ 2024, rings in 2025
Prince William, Kate Middleton ring in new year with delightful 2024 throwback

Prince William, Kate Middleton ring in new year with delightful 2024 throwback
Ariana Grande pens heartfelt new year post with 2024 recap

Ariana Grande pens heartfelt new year post with 2024 recap
Dua Lipa makes first appearance after 'secret engagement' with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa makes first appearance after 'secret engagement' with Callum Turner

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's dream of Royal titles shattered again
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's dream of Royal titles shattered again
Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa ring in new year with delightful photo
Crown Prince Hussein, Rajwa ring in new year with delightful photo
Sarah Ferguson announces new ‘partnership’ after ex Andrew’s selfish decision
Sarah Ferguson announces new ‘partnership’ after ex Andrew’s selfish decision
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer hit with shocking claims from ex-wife
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer hit with shocking claims from ex-wife
Princess Charlotte takes on Queen Elizabeth's hilarious hidden talent
Princess Charlotte takes on Queen Elizabeth's hilarious hidden talent
Prince William, Princess Kate bid farewell to 2024 with heartwarming recap
Prince William, Princess Kate bid farewell to 2024 with heartwarming recap
King Charles welcomes 2025 with delightful New Year message
King Charles welcomes 2025 with delightful New Year message
Queen Camilla shares ‘surreal’ bond with key member in difficult times
Queen Camilla shares ‘surreal’ bond with key member in difficult times
King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
King Charles gives huge update on cancer treatment ahead of 2025
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sudden plans to 'save marriage'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make sudden plans to 'save marriage'
King Charles announces new titles ahead of Princess Anne’s key appearance
King Charles announces new titles ahead of Princess Anne’s key appearance
Princess Kate's milestone event might overshadow by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate's milestone event might overshadow by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle