Vicky Kaushal calls Asha Bhosle 'absolute legend' after Dubai concert  

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Anand Tiwari's latest directorial 'Bad Newz' alongside Tripti Dimri

  • December 31, 2024
Vicky Kaushal is over the moon after legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle performed his popular song during her recent concert in Dubai.

Asha grabbed fans' attention with her stunning performance of the song Tauba Tauba during her latest gig in the Middle East.

This song was initially performed by Karan Aujla for Vicky’s newly released film Bad Newz, which quickly became a sensation, specifically due to the actor’s smooth dance moves. 

Now the Sam Bahadur star has reacted to the singer's recreation of the song.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 36-year-old Bollywood actor re-shared the video of the musician singing his superhit track during her musical performance United Arab Emirates.

In his heartfelt caption, Vicky expressed, "What an absolute legend!!! Asha ji," by adding a red heart, folded hands and cry face emoticon.

The original vocalist of the song, Karan has also responded to Asha’s performance and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "The living goddess of music just performed Tauba Tauba. A song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no music knowledge."

On the professional front, Vicky is currently filming for renowned filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie, Love and War

