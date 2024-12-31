Taylor Swift's surprising take on boyfriend Travis Kelce's fashion sense REVEALED

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines with their stunning coordinated outfits on their date nights in New York City over the weekend.
However, a source has revealed that the Lover singer’s take on Travis' fashion sense might be different from what people expect.
“He dresses to impress her and her influence is undeniable. He strives to match her level of fashion perfection and is not afraid to let her pick out an outfit for him to wear on a night out on the town,” the insider told Daily Mail.
They went on to share, “While it can be tricky at times since Travis loves baggy, oversized clothes, and Taylor gravitates toward form-fitting, high-fashion pieces, they manage to find a balance.”
“Travis knows that he doesn’t always nail it when he dresses on his own and that she may not vibe with it, so he is always down to let her take the lead on their outfits,” they added.
Taylor Swift has also been spotted wearing Kansas City Chiefs' colors to support Travis Kelce at his games, even matching with his mom Donna Kelce on one occasion.