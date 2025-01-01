Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s final plea to Brad Pitt after divorce finalization

Brad Pitt seemingly uses ‘power’ to ‘punish’ Angelina Jolie after divorce finalisation Monday, December 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
Angelina Jolie’s final plea to Brad Pitt after divorce finalization
Angelina Jolie’s final plea to Brad Pitt after divorce finalization 

Angelina Jolie has seemingly made a final plea to Brad Pitt after their finalisation on the weekend.

The Maleficent star also reportedly got “punished” by her ex husband, with whom she shares six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

On Monday, December 30, the former couple signed off on their divorce, putting an end on the eight years legal fight.

A source told PEOPLE that the Hollywood renowned actress hopes Pitt can now "move on" and "stop attacking her."

The insider shared, "Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children. Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.”

However, another tipster close to Pitt debunked the accusations and revealed that Jolie has engaged in "one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family."

For the unversed, Jolie took the matter to a court on September 19, 2016, claiming that Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry

Meghan Markle sets New Year goals to impress Prince Harry
DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio

DNA technology helps solve 43 years old murder case in Ohio
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share sweet family moments on New Year celebrations
Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip

Novak Djokovic takes dig at new coach Andy Murray's skiing trip
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours
Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'
Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'
Justin Baldoni files defamation suit against 'NYT' over Blake Lively story
Justin Baldoni files defamation suit against 'NYT' over Blake Lively story
Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views
Steven He: How 'Emotional damage' guy hit 2 billion YouTube views
Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life
Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life
Shawn Mendes wishes fans happy new year with heartwarming family photos
Shawn Mendes wishes fans happy new year with heartwarming family photos
‘The Kardashians’ season 6 unveils first look, drops premiere date
‘The Kardashians’ season 6 unveils first look, drops premiere date
Ed Sheeran reflects on ‘wonderful’ 2024, rings in 2025
Ed Sheeran reflects on ‘wonderful’ 2024, rings in 2025
Ariana Grande pens heartfelt new year post with 2024 recap
Ariana Grande pens heartfelt new year post with 2024 recap
Dua Lipa makes first appearance after 'secret engagement' with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa makes first appearance after 'secret engagement' with Callum Turner
Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about ‘Wicked’ role: 'Just in case'
Ariana Grande makes surprising confession about ‘Wicked’ role: 'Just in case'