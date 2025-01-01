Angelina Jolie’s final plea to Brad Pitt after divorce finalization 

Angelina Jolie has seemingly made a final plea to Brad Pitt after their finalisation on the weekend.
The Maleficent star also reportedly got “punished” by her ex husband, with whom she shares six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
On Monday, December 30, the former couple signed off on their divorce, putting an end on the eight years legal fight.
A source told PEOPLE that the Hollywood renowned actress hopes Pitt can now "move on" and "stop attacking her."
The insider shared, "Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children. Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.”
However, another tipster close to Pitt debunked the accusations and revealed that Jolie has engaged in "one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family."
For the unversed, Jolie took the matter to a court on September 19, 2016, claiming that Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.