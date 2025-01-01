Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama reveals truth about her recent health scare

Entertainment

Alabama Barker had reportedly fallen sick and she sought medical attention

  • January 01, 2025
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker has stepped forward to clarify the timeline of her recent hospitalization.

The 19-year-old posted on Instagram on Tuesday to clarify the reasons behind her recent need for medical care in a now-deleted message.

“Hello everyone, I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last,” she stated to her two million followers.

Alabama continued, “The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for about three hours before being discharged.”

As per the Vogue rapper, the hospital staff “provided me with a nicotine patch and an inhaler, and that’s all.”

She concluded the message, “Let’s please avoid spreading any rumors and focus on moving forward. Thank you.”

To note, her response came after the reports emerged that Alabama had fallen sick as she “panicked and unwell” and she sought medical attention.

After dialing 911, she was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Prior to the update regarding her health, Alabama took social media to show off her Christmas and birthday gifts, calling it the “ultimate Christmas haul.”

Notably, Barker, who is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian, shares Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. 

