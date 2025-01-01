Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang

Bethenny Frankel has finally explained the reason meaning behind her TikTok famous “Dior bags” term.
Recently, The Real Housewives of New York star opened up about a slang term, that seemed impossible to understand.
Bethenny started making explanatory videos about UFO-like drones, that were spotted in numerous locations throughout December 2024.
However, the famous influencer noted that she got "only 500 views" on those specific clips which were related to drone-related content, which made her suspicious.
She explained in one video, “So the ‘Dior bags’ are real. They are our Dior bags. I have cross referenced this now with people that have worked in organizations that we have heard of, who know about other organizations we have never even heard of, and operations to make these Dior bags.”
Bethenny added, “And the one thing that the multiple people keep saying is that truth is stranger than fiction, and fiction has become reality, and that there are many things going on at once, at the same time.”
To test her speculation, Bethenny started using the term “Dior bags” instead of drones in her explanation TikTok videos to fight alleged censorship and shadow-banning.