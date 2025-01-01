Entertainment

Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang

'The Real Housewives of New York' star Bethenny Frankel has explained the meaning behind her ‘Dior bags’ term

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang
Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang

Bethenny Frankel has finally explained the reason meaning behind her TikTok famous “Dior bags” term.

Recently, The Real Housewives of New York star opened up about a slang term, that seemed impossible to understand.

Bethenny started making explanatory videos about UFO-like drones, that were spotted in numerous locations throughout December 2024.

However, the famous influencer noted that she got "only 500 views" on those specific clips which were related to drone-related content, which made her suspicious.

She explained in one video, “So the ‘Dior bags’ are real. They are our Dior bags. I have cross referenced this now with people that have worked in organizations that we have heard of, who know about other organizations we have never even heard of, and operations to make these Dior bags.”

Bethenny added, “And the one thing that the multiple people keep saying is that truth is stranger than fiction, and fiction has become reality, and that there are many things going on at once, at the same time.”

To test her speculation, Bethenny started using the term “Dior bags” instead of drones in her explanation TikTok videos to fight alleged censorship and shadow-banning.

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting

Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot

'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
Rihanna kicks off 2025 with shocking revelation
Rihanna kicks off 2025 with shocking revelation
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
Jennifer Aniston: Famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success
Jennifer Aniston: Famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen
John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone
John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone
Brad Pitt girlfriend plays key role in actor's divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt girlfriend plays key role in actor's divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama reveals truth about her recent health scare
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama reveals truth about her recent health scare
Here’s a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations
Here’s a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours
Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'
Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'
Justin Baldoni files defamation suit against 'NYT' over Blake Lively story
Justin Baldoni files defamation suit against 'NYT' over Blake Lively story