John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone

Good news for all the 2001 psychological thriller movie Domestic Disturbance fans, John Travolta starred film has been rebooted.
In January 2025, the subscribers can watch this tense and chilling story of deception, horror, and family issues on Paramount+.
The blockbuster movie was helmed by Harold Becker, which follows the tale of a father who tried his best to protect his son from an abusive stepfather.
John player the character of Frank Morrison, meanwhile, Vince Vaughn as Rick Barnes, Teri Polo as Susan Morrison, Matthew O'Leary as Danny Morrison, Steve Buscemi as Ray Coleman and James Lashly as Jason.
What is Domestic Disturbance About?
Domestic Disturbance is a complex story of a hardworking divorced father Frank Morrison (Travolta), who wants to protect his kid Danny, from his new stepfather, Rick Barnes (Vaughn).
The hit film has earned $54.2 million at the global box office.
John Travolta’s stellar career:
John Travolta has played many versatile roles throughout his five years of acting career in Hollywood.
John gain recognition for playing an iconic roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease Olivia Newton-John, in 1970s.