Entertainment

John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone

‘Domestic Disturbance’ starring John Travolta has been rebooted

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
John Travoltas ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone
John Travolta's ‘Domestic Disturbance’ secures new milestone

Good news for all the 2001 psychological thriller movie Domestic Disturbance fans, John Travolta starred film has been rebooted.

In January 2025, the subscribers can watch this tense and chilling story of deception, horror, and family issues on Paramount+.

The blockbuster movie was helmed by Harold Becker, which follows the tale of a father who tried his best to protect his son from an abusive stepfather.

John player the character of Frank Morrison, meanwhile, Vince Vaughn as Rick Barnes, Teri Polo as Susan Morrison, Matthew O'Leary as Danny Morrison, Steve Buscemi as Ray Coleman and James Lashly as Jason.

What is Domestic Disturbance About?

Domestic Disturbance is a complex story of a hardworking divorced father Frank Morrison (Travolta), who wants to protect his kid Danny, from his new stepfather, Rick Barnes (Vaughn).

The hit film has earned $54.2 million at the global box office.

John Travolta’s stellar career:

John Travolta has played many versatile roles throughout his five years of acting career in Hollywood.

John gain recognition for playing an iconic roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease Olivia Newton-John, in 1970s.

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer

Royal Family receives surprise update on King Charles cancer
Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss

Djokovic, Kyrgios’ Brisbane doubles hopes crushed in heartbreaking loss
Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting

Health expert reveals shocking damages of excessive texting
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot

'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
'Squid Game 3' announced: What we know about cast, release date, plot
Jennifer Aniston: Famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success
Jennifer Aniston: Famous TV shows and movies after 'Friends' success
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos enjoy romantic date night in Aspen
Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang
Bethenny Frankel clears air on TikTok ‘Dior bags’ slang
Brad Pitt girlfriend plays key role in actor's divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt girlfriend plays key role in actor's divorce settlement with Angelina Jolie
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama reveals truth about her recent health scare
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama reveals truth about her recent health scare
Here’s a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations
Here’s a list of Willem Dafoe's awards and nominations
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Selena Gomez releases rare photos with Benny Blanco as she rings in 2025
Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours
Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising video amid pregnancy rumours
Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'
Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about doubts surrounding 'Espresso'
Justin Baldoni files defamation suit against 'NYT' over Blake Lively story
Justin Baldoni files defamation suit against 'NYT' over Blake Lively story
Angelina Jolie’s final plea to Brad Pitt after divorce finalization
Angelina Jolie’s final plea to Brad Pitt after divorce finalization