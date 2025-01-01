Entertainment

Rihanna kicks off 2025 with shocking revelation

The ‘Love on the Brain’ singer shared a huge milestone as she rang in the new year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025

There’s nothing more satisfying than letting go of a bad habit and Rihanna knows how to do so!

On the New Year’s Eve, the 36-year-old Diamonds hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle to drop an exciting video of herself with pals as she rang in 2025.

In the clip, the singer and her pals kicked off the countdown to the new year which Rihanna also flashed on her mobile screen.

But what was worth noting was the caption and the shocking habit that the Unapologetic singer broke free from in the previous year.

After the singer excitedly kicked off the new year, she made a shocking revelation telling, “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year! I didn’t drink all year.”

Meanwhile, the post’s caption read, “New Year, New Me.”

The singer, who was dressed in a grey-colored gown for the new year celebration, stepped into the new year with a healthy approach towards life.

Cheering on Rihanna, her ardent fans and followers dropped loving responses and reactions.

“I love that she’s celebrating her NYE with. Her close ones in a dressing gown on her bedroom! And sharing with us!” commented one.

Another wrote, “Happiest new year everyone’s bestie!”

“Who needs to drink when you have HERB. Happy Stoned Year!” a third penned.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rihanna made an appearance at the Girls Love Karaoke where she delivered an outstanding performance.

