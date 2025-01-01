Sci-Tech

US to deorbit international space station amid space rivalry with China

China is the only country in the world that has its own space station, the Tiangong Space Station

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 01, 2025
US to deorbit international space station amid space rivalry with China
US to deorbit international space station amid space rivalry with China

The United States is preparing to deorbit from the International Space Station (ISS) after China’s space station milestone.

According to Fox News, after seeing China’s self-sufficiency in space, the US is now also considering deorbiting from the ISS and developing its own space station.

The ISS was launched into orbit back in 1998, but before this major development, the US, along with Russia, Japan, Canada, and 11 European countries, signed an agreement for the peaceful use of the orbital laboratory.

China, who was left out of the plan after a decade, showed interest in joining the space station, but besides the European Space Agency and South Korea, the US opposed the decision.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said, “I think you'll have to understand that Congress gave us very clear direction in 2011. Any bilateral cooperation with China had to be certified as not sharing any information that would give China some kind of an advantage. I think there's no question they're an economic competitor, and they're also a competitor for leadership geopolitically.”

The President of International and Space Stations at Voyager Space, Jeffrey Manber, also accepted China as a “threat” and said, “We are in a new space race.”

Moreover, China then started developing its own space station and deorbited a pair of short-term space labs between 2011 and 2018.

After launching the first part of its Tiangong Space Station, which translates to Heavenly Palace, in 2011, after almost a decade, the space station construction was completed in 2022. Since then, Beijing has been accomplishing new heights of success.

Following China’s success, NASA is now working to develop an independent space station for the US. Voyager, one of three companies contracted by NASA for the new space station, said it is planning to launch its Starlab in 2028. However, funding cuts could cause a delay.

Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025

Akshay Oberoi eyes box office blockbuster in 2025
Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message

Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after 7 years with surprise video message
Scientists expose surprising speed difference between human brain and technology

Scientists expose surprising speed difference between human brain and technology
Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family

Kajol, Ajay Devgn offer peeks into new year celebration with family
Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S
Fintech app Dave, CEO in hot water after legal action by U.S
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Elon Musk makes shocking change to his name: What's behind name swap?
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
Wolf Moon: First full moon of 2025 to illuminate sky on THIS day
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
UK government pushes YouTube, online platforms to prioritize children's content
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
Mice get VR goggles: Scientists develop tiny headsets for better research
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
WhatsApp's new feature lets users access real-time human support
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
How electric vehicles are secretly harming environment?
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
Trump forced to pick sides between Elon Musk and voters over H-1B visa
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
THIS AI tool could save your life by catching heart problems early
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Stanford unveils game-changing solar panels that work even after sunset
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Trump requests Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry
OpenAI reveals new model to sustain leadership in costly AI industry