World

New Orleans under attack on New Year celebration by US Army veteran

FBI has identified New Orleans attacker as US citizen from Texas Shamsud-Din Jabbar

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 02, 2025
New Orleans’ New Year celebrations turned deadly after a driver rammed a pickup truck into the crowd.

According to CNN, at least 15 people celebrating New Year on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on Wednesday morning were killed after an Islamic State (ISIS) group attacker rammed a pickup truck into a crowd.

The FBI has called the deadly attack an “act of terrorism.” The suspect who was shot dead by the police has been identified as a 42-year-old Texas man and Army veteran named Shamsud-Din Jabbar. They have also found an Islamic State flag in the attackers’ vehicle.

The investigators briefed President Joe Biden that the suspect had uploaded videos on social media “mere hours before the attack," which indicates that the attacker had a “desire to kill” innocent people.

Who Is Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, as per the now-removed LinkedIn profile, is an Army veteran. He has served the US Army in various roles in human resources and IT. He was also deployed to Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010, BBC reported.

He completed his graduation in Computer Information Systems at Georgia State University from 2015 to 2017.

Jabbar had a criminal record, relating to traffic offences and theft. He holds a license that was expired in 2021.

