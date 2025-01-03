Vietnam holiday villa becomes scene of mystery after couple found dead

A British woman and her South African fiancé were found dead in a holiday villa in Vietnam.
As per multiple outlets, this tragic incident has occurred just days after they got engaged.
A woman named Greta Marie Otteson was found dead by the staff in a first-floor room of a villa in Hoi An, a coastal city in central Vietnam.
Her fiancé named Els Arno Quinton, on the other hand, was found dead on a bed in a separate room of the villa.
The room was reportedly locked from the inside when he was found.
Otteson worked as a social media manager, and Quinton was a musician and livestreamer.
The couple had officially registered to stay at the Hoa Chuong villa in the Cam Thanh commune for an extended period, beginning last summer.
Reports revealed that the police’s initial examination of the bodies revealed no evidence of any physical trauma or violence and there was no evidence of a break-in or theft in the rooms.
Several reports suggest that many empty wine bottles were found at the location where the incident occurred.
A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said in a statement, “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities."
However, authorities are continuing to investigate and gather information to figure out what caused the deaths of the two individuals.