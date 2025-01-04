Trump hotel Tesla Cybertruck blower left cryptic note behind: ‘Wake up call’

World

  • January 04, 2025
US army’s highly decorated soldier who shot himself dead in the Tesla Cybertruck moments before the explosion left cryptic notes behind.

According to Associated Press, the investigators on Friday, January 3, 2025, revealed that the soldier who fatally shot himself in Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicle on New Year's outside US President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas said that the stunt was a “wake-up call” for the US ills.

Matthew Livelsberger, a Green Beret from Colorado Springs, after shooting himself and blowing up a Tesla Cybertruck, left a note on his cellphone in which he said that he needed to “cleanse” his mind “of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

He served in the US Army since 2006 and was deployed twice to Afghanistan

Moreover, Livelsberger wrote in one of the letters released by the authorities on Friday, “This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives.”

Authorities revealed that Livelsberger acted alone but seven people suffered minor injuries due to the explosion.

