Florence Pugh confident about teaming up with Andrew Garfield for another project

The British actors collaborated on a new romance drama 'We Live in Time'

  • January 04, 2025
Florence Pugh has expressed her confidence in reuniting with Andrew Garfield on screen.

As per the reports, the British actors collaborated on a new romance drama We Live in Time, in which they essayed the role of a chef and a cereal executive find their worlds intertwined after an unexpected meeting..

Following they ended the shoot Pugh felt like she and Garfield had a very different kind of connection which she had never experienced before with a fellow actor.

The Black Widow star teased that another "amazing partnership" would be expected in future.

"We truly felt held by each other, and I felt like my abilities were respected and given back in his abilities," she told Esquire.

She continued, "When we finished the job, we both felt like, What an amazing partnership we have created and what an amazing thing to know that we will do it again."

The Don't Worry Darling star stated that she has a desire to work on another movie "with every bone in (her) body," even if she noted that there are no imminent plans for them to do so.

She also reflected on her experience, saying, "(It was) surreal, knowing that in a few months' time you're going to hopefully have connected in such a special way, but currently you're strangers."

We Live in Time was released in the United States on 11 October 2024, and on 1 January 2025 it premiered in the United Kingdom.

