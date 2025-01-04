World

World's oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116

Tomiko Itooka was a volleyball player during her high school years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Worlds oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116
World's oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116

The world’s oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka has passed away at the age of 116.

As per the reports, Itooka passed away on December 29 at a care facility located in Ashiya, a city in Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan.

She was officially recognized as the world’s oldest person last year after the previous record holder, 117-year-old Maria Branyas passed away.

Itooka, born in Osaka, was a volleyball player during her high school years and was well-known for her lively and energetic personality.

Worlds oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116

Reports also revealed that she climbed Mount Ontake, which is 3,067 meters (10,062 feet) tall, two times.

She got married at the age of 20 and had four children, two daughters and two sons.

Itooka is survived by one son, one daughter and five grandchildren.

As per the reports, a funeral service was conducted with the presence of her family and friends.

When she was informed that she was ranked as the oldest person in the World Supercentenarian Rankings List, her reaction was modest and she simply said, “Thank you.”

For the unversed, the person now recognized as the world’s oldest person is 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas.

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Archaeologists uncover 'hidden' 300-year-old buildings at Castle Ward
Archaeologists uncover 'hidden' 300-year-old buildings at Castle Ward
Tragic fire in Dallas shopping center claims lives of 579 animals
Tragic fire in Dallas shopping center claims lives of 579 animals
China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Trump hotel Tesla Cybertruck blower left cryptic note behind: ‘Wake up call’
Trump hotel Tesla Cybertruck blower left cryptic note behind: ‘Wake up call’
Trump to get big relief in hush money case ahead of White House return
Trump to get big relief in hush money case ahead of White House return
Vietnam holiday villa becomes scene of mystery after couple found dead
Vietnam holiday villa becomes scene of mystery after couple found dead
Joe Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US steel amid national security concerns
Joe Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US steel amid national security concerns
Investigation launched after 'massive' space junk crashes in Kenyan village
Investigation launched after 'massive' space junk crashes in Kenyan village
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall
Nostradamus, Baba Vanga's 2025 prediction hints at Europe’s downfall
Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals
Donald Trump pushes for North Sea energy boost amid oil company withdrawals
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far