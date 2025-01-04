World's oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116

The world’s oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka has passed away at the age of 116.
As per the reports, Itooka passed away on December 29 at a care facility located in Ashiya, a city in Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan.
She was officially recognized as the world’s oldest person last year after the previous record holder, 117-year-old Maria Branyas passed away.
Itooka, born in Osaka, was a volleyball player during her high school years and was well-known for her lively and energetic personality.
Reports also revealed that she climbed Mount Ontake, which is 3,067 meters (10,062 feet) tall, two times.
She got married at the age of 20 and had four children, two daughters and two sons.
Itooka is survived by one son, one daughter and five grandchildren.
As per the reports, a funeral service was conducted with the presence of her family and friends.
When she was informed that she was ranked as the oldest person in the World Supercentenarian Rankings List, her reaction was modest and she simply said, “Thank you.”
For the unversed, the person now recognized as the world’s oldest person is 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas.