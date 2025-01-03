World

How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners

As the weather gets colder, learn from experts’ tip on how to easily take care of your dogs

  January 03, 2025
Weather is getting colder across the UK with the warnings about the possibility of snow.

Forecasters warned that people living in remote rural areas may be isolated because of the heavy snow.

A yellow warning will start at midday on Saturday and will continue until 9:00 am on Monday.

This yellow warning affects all areas in England, except for the South West, as well as most of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

The temperatures are predicted to drop, with some areas in the north experiencing temperatures as low as -10C.

Where experts are encouraging people to take care of their health, there is also a concern among people about how to take care of their pets, especially dogs.

Considering this, The Independent, with the help of experts’ tips has explained how to keep dogs safe and healthy during winter.

Take care of their paws:

Charlie Soames, pet expert and head of UK operations at Pets4Homes, said, “Monitor for any sore patches, cracks or cuts. If you do notice any of these, use a moisturiser or dog paw balm to keep them healthy.”

He added, “You can also invest in dog boots to keep your dog’s paws warm and protected.”

Keep your dog warm:

Robbie Bryant, head of education and development at Open Study College adviced, “Make sure your dog is at the right temperature, especially if they’re a smaller breed.”

He added, “Keep a warm, insulated bed off the ground and away from any draughty areas, such as a door. Giving them extra blankets will also help them keep warm during the winter nights.”

Buy them a coat:

Soames said, “If you’re reaching for your coat when it’s time for a walk, make sure your dog is wrapped up as well. Some dogs have less body fat and are less hardy than others, so they will require extra help to keep warm.”

“A canine coat is generally a valuable thing to have on hand as the mercury drops,” he added.

Try not to overfeed them:

Soames said, “Feeding your dog properly is also important in the winter to protect them from the cold, however, be careful not to overfeed.”

He added, “The winter months can lead to a reduction in the amount of activity your dog gets and can result in them piling on the pounds.”

